UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Holds Ceremony For Arrival Of Olympic Flame

Zeeshan Mehtab 57 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 12:40 PM

Tokyo Holds Ceremony for Arrival of Olympic Flame

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The welcoming ceremony for the Olympic flame began on Friday at the Komazawa Olympic Park Athletic Stadium in Tokyo, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Governor Yuriko Koike opened the ceremony and accepted the report on the flame's arrival in the Japanese capital region.

"Last March, this flame was delivered from Greece to Japan. However, the Olympics were postponed and we carefully preserved it for a year. And then finally, on March 25, the torch relay was launched in the Fukushima prefecture. The flame has passed through Japan's 46 prefectures and now arrived in Tokyo. Despite all difficulties, thanks to our people's nationwide efforts, it has arrived here as the symbol of hope," Koike said, having to raise her voice to overcome the protesters' cries.

Before the ceremony, a protest against the Tokyo Olympics gathered outside of the stadium, denouncing the athletic extravaganza held amid the pandemic.

Now the flame will be passed across the capital prefecture, starting with the city of Machida. By July 23, the flame will be returned to central Tokyo for the opening ceremony.

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo, initially scheduled for 2020, were postponed for a year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The Games are now set to run from July 23-August 8 with harsh restrictions put in place to ensure safety.

Related Topics

Protest Fukushima Tokyo Japan Greece March July 2020 Olympics All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 9, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Etihad operates first flight to Mykonos in Greece

10 hours ago

Barty set for 'childhood dream' in first Wimbledon ..

12 hours ago

Skill training vital to exploit potential of young ..

12 hours ago

COVID-19 Vaccines Available in All Parts of Moscow ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.