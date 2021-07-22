UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Olympic Opening Ceremony Director Fired Over Old Holocaust Skit

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 08:40 AM

Tokyo Olympic opening ceremony director fired over old Holocaust skit

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Tokyo Olympic opening ceremony show director Kentaro Kobayashi has been fired over a decades-old comedy skit referencing the Holocaust, organisers said Thursday, in the latest blow for the pandemic-delayed Games.

"It came to light that during a past performance, (he) used language that mocked a tragic fact of history," Tokyo 2020 Olympic chief Seiko Hashimoto told reporters.

"The organising committee has decided to relieve Kobayashi of his post," she added.

