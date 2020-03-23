Tokyo Olympic Organizing Committee Chief Says Cares About Athletes' Well-Being

Tokyo Olympics Organizing Committee Chief Yoshiro Mori on Monday waved off criticism that Japan did not care for athletes' health as it was pushing ahead with the Summer Olympic Games amid the coronavirus pandemic

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Tokyo Olympics Organizing Committee Chief Yoshiro Mori on Monday waved off criticism that Japan did not care for athletes' health as it was pushing ahead with the Summer Olympic Games amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Japanese officials last week reiterated that canceling the games was out of the question. On Sunday, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said that a final decision on a possible postponement of the Olympics would be made in four weeks.

"We are considering different options, even the hardest ones, precisely because we care about the athletes' well-being. After all, without athletes there are no games," Mori said to reporters in a news conference in Tokyo.

The official added that any changes to the predetermined dates � July 24 to August 9 � would lead to large financial losses.

Mori also said that the committee was "not so foolish" to insist that the games go ahead as initially planned as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread around the world.

A number of Olympic committees from countries such as Australia and Canada have recently announced that they will not be taking part in the Olympics this year.

Japan currently counts upwards of 1,100 cases of COVID-19, with over 40 fatalities.