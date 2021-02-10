MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) A runner who was set to take part in the Tokyo Olympic Games torch relay has withdrawn over alleged sexist remarks made by the head of the event's organizing committee, Yoshiro Mori, domestic media outlets reported on Wednesday.

According to the NHK broadcaster, Shinji Tsubokura replied to an email that contained an apology for Mori's comments, stating that he would no longer take part in the relay.

Mori was criticized after appearing to oppose the appointment of more women to the board of the Japanese Olympic Committee, saying that meetings would take too long.

The Tokyo Olympics organizing committee chief apologized for his comments the next day and retracted his statement.

The International Olympic Committee this past Tuesday said that Mori's remarks were "absolutely inappropriate."

The rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are set to be held from July 23 through August 8. Organizers took the decision this past March to postpone the event by one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Olympic torch relay is expected to commence on March 25, beginning in Fukushima prefecture.