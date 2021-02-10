UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Olympic Torch Runner Pulls Out Over Committee Head's Alleged Sexist Remarks- Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

Tokyo Olympic Torch Runner Pulls Out Over Committee Head's Alleged Sexist Remarks- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) A runner who was set to take part in the Tokyo Olympic Games torch relay has withdrawn over alleged sexist remarks made by the head of the event's organizing committee, Yoshiro Mori, domestic media outlets reported on Wednesday.

According to the NHK broadcaster, Shinji Tsubokura replied to an email that contained an apology for Mori's comments, stating that he would no longer take part in the relay.

Mori was criticized after appearing to oppose the appointment of more women to the board of the Japanese Olympic Committee, saying that meetings would take too long.

The Tokyo Olympics organizing committee chief apologized for his comments the next day and retracted his statement.

The International Olympic Committee this past Tuesday said that Mori's remarks were "absolutely inappropriate."

The rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are set to be held from July 23 through August 8. Organizers took the decision this past March to postpone the event by one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Olympic torch relay is expected to commence on March 25, beginning in Fukushima prefecture.

Related Topics

Fukushima Tokyo March July August Women 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee Media Event From

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE’s leadership on ..

11 minutes ago

CBUAE imposes financial sanction on exchange house ..

41 minutes ago

DHA calls on close contacts to complete entire 10- ..

56 minutes ago

‘People cast vote to Imran Khan because of his c ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Jiu-Jitsu Arena&#039; lights up red to celeb ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Tunisian Ambassador discuss bi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.