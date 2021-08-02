UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Olympics Cases Rising As 17 More Reported

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 04:17 PM

A further 17 people linked to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics contracted the corona-virus, raising the total to 276, organizers said Monday

TOKYO (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :A further 17 people linked to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics contracted the corona-virus, raising the total to 276, organizers said Monday.

Tokyo 2020 contractors, Games-concerned personnel, a media member, and a volunteer were among Monday's positive cases.There were no athlete catching the corona-virus in the past 24 hours.The infected people were put into quarantine.

Meanwhile, Tokyo � the host city of the Olympics � reported 2,195 daily corona-virus cases on Monday, according to local health authorities.

The capital is witnessing surge in infections amid the ongoing games, which will run through Aug. 8.Tokyo reported over 3,000 virus cases for five consecutive days until Sunday.

The 2020 Olympics had hoped to welcome spectators after being postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but ended up holding competitions in empty venues because of the newly resurgent virus.

