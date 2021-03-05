UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Olympics CEO Says Another Delay Of Summer Games Impossible

Muhammad Rameez 35 seconds ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

Tokyo Olympics CEO Says Another Delay of Summer Games Impossible

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) The CEO of 2021 Tokyo Olympics organizing committee, Toshiro Muto, believes that yet another postponement of the summer Olympics is impossible over specific reasons.

"There are people who say the games should be postponed, but from my view, pushing them back is impossible," Muto told Kyodo news agency.

The official explained that the postponement of the Olympics for one more year is not an option since the international community would unlikely to support this idea and this will put athletes under additional pressure in term of training-related issues.

In addition, the fact is that after the end of the Olympics and Paralympics, the premises in the athlete's village will be sold or leased, and the impossibility of using them for another year is unlikely to be accepted by potential buyers or business circles.

Originally scheduled for 2020, the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo have been postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are currently planned to take place from July 23-August 8.

Recent polls show that over 50 percent of Japanese nationals are against holding the Olympic Games this summer due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Business Tokyo July 2020 Olympics From

Recent Stories

Saboor Aly expresses gratitude for fans and friend ..

7 minutes ago

Pope&#039;s visit carries message of peace to all ..

11 minutes ago

President Huawei Middle East Region Charles Yang c ..

15 minutes ago

PTI ministers express annoyance over ECP’s press ..

26 minutes ago

Bureau of Education for Gulf States in Sharjah, AL ..

26 minutes ago

31,312 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.