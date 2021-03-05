Tokyo Olympics CEO Says Another Delay of Summer Games Impossible

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) The CEO of 2021 Tokyo Olympics organizing committee, Toshiro Muto, believes that yet another postponement of the summer Olympics is impossible over specific reasons.

"There are people who say the games should be postponed, but from my view, pushing them back is impossible," Muto told Kyodo news agency.

The official explained that the postponement of the Olympics for one more year is not an option since the international community would unlikely to support this idea and this will put athletes under additional pressure in term of training-related issues.

In addition, the fact is that after the end of the Olympics and Paralympics, the premises in the athlete's village will be sold or leased, and the impossibility of using them for another year is unlikely to be accepted by potential buyers or business circles.

Originally scheduled for 2020, the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo have been postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are currently planned to take place from July 23-August 8.

Recent polls show that over 50 percent of Japanese nationals are against holding the Olympic Games this summer due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.