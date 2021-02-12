UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Olympics Chief Mori Officially Announces Stepping Down Amid Sexist Comments Scandal

Muhammad Rameez 26 seconds ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 11:30 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Tokyo Olympics President Yoshiro Mori announced on Friday officially that he decided to step down in the wake of the sexist comments scandal.

"I apologize for any inconvenience caused," Mori said, as aired by the NHK broadcaster, noting that "successful organization of the Olympics is the top priority.

"

Earlier in February, Mori, aged 83, apologized for his "inappropriate" remarks about women, after facing a backlash over claims that women talk too much.

