Tokyo Olympics Chief Sorry for Saying Women Talk Too Much in Meetings as Row Mounts

The president of the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee, ex-Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori, has apologized for scandalous remarks on women, but denied plans to step down despite a backlash.

The row broke out at a meeting of the National Olympic Committee on Tuesday, which discussed changes that should increase the share of women on the board of directors to 40 percent. Mori remarked that board meetings involving many women take much longer. As an example, he cited board meetings of the Japan Rugby Football Union. The politician linked it to high competitive spirit among women, who allegedly feel necessary to get a word in if one of them has spoken out on some issue. The remarks deemed to be sexist have provoked a huge backlash, prompting the 83-year-old politician to apologize for "frivolous" statements.

"These were inappropriate words that are contrary to the spirit of the Olympic and Paralympic Games ... I deeply regret this," Mori reiterated.

He, however, noted that he was "not thinking about resignation." Earlier, the ex-prime minister did not rule out that he might step down if the calls for that become stronger.

Mori heads the organizing committee for the Tokyo Olympics that are slated for this summer. The ex-prime minister considers his work in this position to be his "last mission" and therefore refused remuneration for it. A few years ago, media reported that he had cancer. Back then, Mori himself expressed fears that he would not live to see the Olympics.