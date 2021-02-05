UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Olympics Chief's Remarks About Women Not In Line With Olympic Spirit -Prime Minister

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 09:00 AM

Tokyo Olympics Chief's Remarks About Women Not in Line With Olympic Spirit -Prime Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) The remarks of the president of the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee, ex-Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori, about women are not in line with the spirit of the Olympic movement, incumbent Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday.

The row broke out at a meeting of the National Olympic Committee on Wednesday, which discussed changes that should increase the share of women on the board of directors to 40 percent. Mori remarked that board meetings involving many women take much longer. As an example, he cited board meetings of the Japan Rugby Football Union. The politician linked it to a high competitive spirit among women, who allegedly feel necessary to get a word in if one of them has spoken out on some issue.

The remarks deemed to be sexist have provoked a huge backlash, prompting the 83-year-old politician to apologize for his remarks.

"They [the remarks] are not in line with the important Olympic principle of the joint participation of women and men," Suga said, as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

The prime minister pointed out that the criticism of Mori should not turn into criticism of the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The Olympic Games in Tokyo were initially to be held in 2020 but postponed to July-August 2021 over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Football Prime Minister Tokyo Japan Women 2020 Olympics Share

Recent Stories

International Day for Human Fraternity revives hop ..

7 hours ago

International Court of Justice dismisses Qatar&#03 ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian FM review latest reg ..

8 hours ago

ERC continues relief operations in quake-hit areas ..

9 hours ago

‘International Forum on Human Fraternity’ open ..

10 hours ago

Lahore High Court directs for taking steps to set ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.