UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Olympics Committee Creative Director Formally Resigns Over Sexist Remarks

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 03:00 PM

Tokyo Olympics Committee Creative Director Formally Resigns Over Sexist Remarks

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The organizing committee of the 2021 Summer Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo on Thursday formally accepted the resignation offer of its creative director, Hiroshi Sasaki, in light of his ill-fated proposal for popular Japanese plus-sized comedian Naomi Watanabe to appear at the Olympics opening ceremony dressed as a pig, Seiko Hashimoto, media reported.

According to the Kyodo news agency, Organizing Committee head Seiko Hashimoto confirmed the report about Sasaki's proposal and considered it as inappropriate and demonstrating a dismissive attitude towards women.

"It is very inappropriate to make comments that ridicule people's appearances. Mr. Sasaki has said in his statement that the comments were insulting, and I believe that it was something that should have never happened," Hashimoto said as quoted by Kyodo news agency.

Earlier this week, news media cited Sasaki as suggesting last year to Olympics planning team members that celebrity Watanabe come down from the sky in a pig costume to play the role of an "Olympig." The remark has been perceived as very insulting.

The news comes weeks after the resignation of Yoshiro Mori from the post of the president of the organizing committee after causing an uproar with sexist remarks.

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo were initially scheduled for 2020 but were postponed in the spring of last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Games are currently scheduled to be held from July 23 until August 8.

Related Topics

Tokyo July August Women 2020 Olympics Post Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Learning method for next academic year not yet dec ..

20 minutes ago

Moldova's Parliament Majority Nominates Ambassador ..

19 minutes ago

UN, OSCE Ready to Facilitate Talks Between Belarus ..

19 minutes ago

Food commodities worth $2.854 billion exported in ..

19 minutes ago

UK energy distributor pivots to electricity in meg ..

21 minutes ago

Five Ramazan bazaars to be set up in Khanewal

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.