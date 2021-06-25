UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Olympics Committee Pledges To Ensure Safe Games Amid Concerns Over COVID-19

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 04:52 PM

Tokyo Olympics Committee Pledges to Ensure Safe Games Amid Concerns Over COVID-19

Seiko Hashimoto, president of the organizing committee of the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, said that the organizers will redouble efforts to ensure safety of the Olympic events, in an effort to allay fears expressed by the Imperial Household over risks of coronavirus infections during the games, Kyodo news agency reported

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Seiko Hashimoto, president of the organizing committee of the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, said that the organizers will redouble efforts to ensure safety of the Olympic events, in an effort to allay fears expressed by the Imperial Household over risks of coronavirus infections during the games, Kyodo news agency reported.

On Thursday, the grand steward of the Imperial Household Agency, Yasuhiko Nishimura, said that Emperor Naruhito was concerned about holding the Olympics in July as the event was likely to cause a spike in COVID-19 infections.

"We need to make even more efforts to hold safe and peaceful Games," Hashimoto said in comments on the statements made by the Imperial Household.

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo, initially scheduled for 2020, were postponed for a year due to the coronavirus crisis, and are currently scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 8. The event will be held without spectators from overseas, while the number of domestic spectators is capped at 10,000 at each venue unless the number exceeds 50% of a venue's capacity.

The authorities are pushing ahead with the sporting event despite public concerns and dismay linked to the pandemic.

Related Topics

Tokyo July August 2020 Olympics Event From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Video of a dacoit snatching purse from a girl in R ..

7 minutes ago

Australia Begins Trials of Needle-Free COVID-19 Va ..

3 minutes ago

HMS Defender Arrives in Georgia's Batumi

3 minutes ago

Zainab Alert App launched to combat child abuse is ..

5 minutes ago

Factory's godown gutted in faisalabad

5 minutes ago

Punjab progressing towards development:Dr Firdous ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.