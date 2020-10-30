Tokyo Olympics Committee to Launch Ticket Refund Process in November - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) The Tokyo Olympics Committee will launch the process to refund the tickets for next year's postponed Tokyo Olympics on November 10, media reported on Friday.

According to the Kyodo news agency, ticket holders in Japan unable to attend the Olympics, which was postponed for one year due to COVID-19, will be able to apply for refunds for tickets from November 10-30. Ticket refund applications for the Paralympics will be accepted from December 1-21.

Refunds for tickets for the Olympics will be made starting in late December and for Paralympics tickets ” starting in mid-January.

The media outlet notes that about 4.48 million tickets have been sold for the Olympics and nearly 1 million tickets have been sold for the Paralympics.

The global health crisis prompted Japan to reschedule the Tokyo Olympics, originally scheduled to take place in July and August, to 2021. In September, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said that Japan is "determined" to host the Olympics next year.