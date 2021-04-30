Tokyo Olympics could be held without fans: Games chief to AFP

This summer's virus-postponed Olympics could be held behind closed doors, Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto told AFP on Friday, pledging to ensure the Games will be safe

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :This summer's virus-postponed Olympics could be held behind closed doors, Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto told AFP on Friday, pledging to ensure the Games will be safe.

"There might be a situation where we can't allow any spectators to attend," she said in an interview, adding the Games would only be a success if organisers "completely protect" athletes and the Japanese people.