Tokyo Olympics Could Be Held Without Fans: Games Chief To AFP

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 12:27 PM

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :This summer's virus-postponed Olympics could be held behind closed doors, Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto told AFP on Friday, pledging to ensure the Games will be safe.

"There might be a situation where we can't allow any spectators to attend," she said in an interview, adding the Games would only be a success if organisers "completely protect" athletes and the Japanese people.

More Stories From Sports

