UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Olympics 'difficult' If Pandemic Not Contained: Abe

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 10:37 PM

Tokyo Olympics 'difficult' if pandemic not contained: Abe

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday it would be "difficult" to hold the postponed Tokyo Olympics if the coronavirus pandemic is not contained

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday it would be "difficult" to hold the postponed Tokyo Olympics if the coronavirus pandemic is not contained.

The premier's remarks came a day after Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori said in an interview with a local sports daily the Olympics will have to be cancelled if the coronavirus pandemic isn't brought under control by next year.

Abe told parliament: "We must hold the Olympics as a testament to humanity's victory over the coronavirus.

" "If we're not in such situation, it's difficult (to hold) the Games," he said, insisting the importance of developing vaccines and drugs.

He added: "We've been saying we will hold the Olympics and Paralympics in which athletes and spectators can participate safely and in a complete form. I think (the Olympics) cannot be held in a complete form if the pandemic is not contained."The pandemic has already forced a year-long delay of the Games, which are now scheduled to open on July 23, 2021.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sports Drugs Parliament Tokyo July 2020 Olympics Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE joins call for green recovery from COVID-19 at ..

26 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to the Philippines in fight ..

1 hour ago

Majlis Mohamed Bin Zayed hosts its first virtual l ..

1 hour ago

UAE’s leadership working diligently in response ..

2 hours ago

India&#039;s COVID-19 death toll crosses 1,000

2 hours ago

FNC Financial Affairs Committee continues discussi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.