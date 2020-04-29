Tokyo Olympics 'difficult' if pandemic not contained: Abe

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday it would be "difficult" to hold the postponed Tokyo Olympics if the coronavirus pandemic is not contained

The premier's remarks came a day after Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori said in an interview with a local sports daily the Olympics will have to be cancelled if the coronavirus pandemic isn't brought under control by next year.

Abe told parliament: "We must hold the Olympics as a testament to humanity's victory over the coronavirus.

" "If we're not in such situation, it's difficult (to hold) the Games," he said, insisting the importance of developing vaccines and drugs.

He added: "We've been saying we will hold the Olympics and Paralympics in which athletes and spectators can participate safely and in a complete form. I think (the Olympics) cannot be held in a complete form if the pandemic is not contained."The pandemic has already forced a year-long delay of the Games, which are now scheduled to open on July 23, 2021.