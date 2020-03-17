Tokyo Olympics flame festivities scaled back over virus

Tokyo 2020 organisers said Tuesday they were scaling back parts of the Olympic torch relay due to the coronavirus, but that spectators would still be allowed to watch from the roadside

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Tokyo 2020 organisers said Tuesday they were scaling back parts of the Olympic torch relay due to the coronavirus, but that spectators would still be allowed to watch from the roadside.

Welcome ceremonies will no longer take place and departure ceremonies will be closed to the public, organisers said in a statement.

Organisers also asked any spectators who are feeling unwell not to watch from the roadside.

Torch-bearers will have their temperature taken and those with a high temperature will be prevented from running their section of the relay.

The move comes amid increasing doubts whether the Games can open as planned on July 24, with the coronavirus decimating the global sports Calendar and playing havoc with Olympic qualification.