Tokyo Olympics Marathon And Race Walks Could Be Moved To Sapporo: IOC

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 05:32 PM

Tokyo Olympics marathon and race walks could be moved to Sapporo: IOC

The marathon and race walks at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics could be moved to Sapporo where temperatures will be "significantly lower", the International Olympic Committee said on Wednesday

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :The marathon and race walks at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics could be moved to Sapporo where temperatures will be "significantly lower", the International Olympic Committee said on Wednesday.

The IOC is considering the move because temperatures in Tokyo during the July 24-August 9 Games could reach the high 30s Celsius. In Sapporo, more than 800 kilometres (500 miles) further north, they would be five to six degrees cooler during the day.

