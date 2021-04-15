UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Olympics May Be Canceled If Situation Around COVID-19 Worsens - Ruling Party

Zeeshan Mehtab 10 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 08:20 AM

Tokyo Olympics May Be Canceled If Situation Around COVID-19 Worsens - Ruling Party

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Secretary-General of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party Toshihiro Nikai said on Thursday that the Tokyo Summer Olympics might be canceled if the situation around COVID-19 worsened.

"If it turns out that [holding the Olympics] is practically impossible, we will have nothing but to give up the idea," Nikai said, as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

Related Topics

Tokyo Japan Olympics

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange R ..

8 hours ago

Public Prosecution warns against illegal fundraisi ..

8 hours ago

Dr Firdous visits Ramadan Sahulat bazaar

8 hours ago

FIA nets six MEPCO staffers for stealing transform ..

8 hours ago

Syria rejects OPCW report it used chemical weapons ..

8 hours ago

Bordeaux-Begles' trip to Agen postponed after Covi ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.