Tokyo Olympics May Be Canceled If Situation Around COVID-19 Worsens - Ruling Party

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Secretary-General of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party Toshihiro Nikai said on Thursday that the Tokyo Summer Olympics might be canceled if the situation around COVID-19 worsened.

"If it turns out that [holding the Olympics] is practically impossible, we will have nothing but to give up the idea," Nikai said, as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.