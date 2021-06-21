UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Olympics May Be Held Without Spectators If State Of Emergency Declared - Report

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 11:50 AM

Tokyo Olympics May Be Held Without Spectators If State of Emergency Declared - Report

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga expressed the belief that the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo could be held without spectators if a COVID-19 state of emergency is declared, NHK broadcaster reported on Monday.

The Japanese government and Tokyo authorities are scheduled to meet with the Olympic and Paralympic officials later on Monday to discuss spectators' presence at the games, scheduled to start on July 23. According to polls, over 50 percent of Japanese respondents want the tournament to be either canceled or rescheduled again due to high coronavirus incidence and low pace of vaccination.

