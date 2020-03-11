Tokyo Olympics May Be Postponed 1-2 Years - Japan Organizing Committee Board Member

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo may be postponed 1-2 years because of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported citing Japanese organizing committee board member Haruyuki Takahashi.

"I don't think the Games could be canceled; it'd be a delay," Takahashi said in an interview with the WSJ.

"The International Olympic Committee would be in trouble if there's a cancellation. American tv rights alone provide them with a huge amount," he said.

Takahashi added that a two-year delay would be the easiest option because sports schedules for 2021 were already mostly decided.