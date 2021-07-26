UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Olympics Medals Table

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 09:10 PM

Tokyo Olympics medals table

Tokyo Olympics medals table after Monday's competition

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Tokyo Olympics medals table after Monday's competition: Gold Silver Bronze Total Japan 8 2 3 13 United States 7 3 4 14 China 6 5 7 18 Russian Olympic Committee 4 5 3 12 Great Britain 3 3 1 7 South Korea 3 0 4 7 Australia 2 1 3 6 Kosovo 2 0 0 2 Italy 1 4 4 9 France 1 2 2 5 Canada 1 2 1 4 Hungary 1 1 0 2 Tunisia 1 1 0 2 Croatia 1 0 1 2 Slovenia 1 0 1 2 Austria 1 0 0 1 Ecuador 1 0 0 1 Hong Kong 1 0 0 1 Iran 1 0 0 1 Norway 1 0 0 1 Philippines 1 0 0 1 Thailand 1 0 0 1 Uzbekistan 1 0 0 1 Netherlands 0 3 0 3 Taiwan 0 2 2 4 Brazil 0 2 1 3 Georgia 0 2 0 2 Czech Republic 0 1 1 2 Indonesia 0 1 1 2 Serbia 0 1 1 2 Spain 0 1 1 2 Switzerland 0 1 1 2 Belgium 0 1 0 1 Bulgaria 0 1 0 1 Colombia 0 1 0 1 Denmark 0 1 0 1 India 0 1 0 1 Jordan 0 1 0 1 Romania 0 1 0 1 Germany 0 0 3 3 Kazakhstan 0 0 3 3 Egypt 0 0 2 2 Mongolia 0 0 2 2 Turkey 0 0 2 2 Ukraine 0 0 2 2 Estonia 0 0 1 1 Israel 0 0 1 1 Ivory Coast 0 0 1 1 Kuwait 0 0 1 1Mexico 0 0 1 1New Zealand 0 0 1 1.

