Tokyo Olympics Organizers Ban Foreign Spectators From Summer Games - Reports

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 04:16 PM

Organizers of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics decided on Saturday that the foreign spectators would not be allowed to attend the summer games, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing the organizing committee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) Organizers of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics decided on Saturday that the foreign spectators would not be allowed to attend the summer games, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing the organizing committee.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee, the Tokyo Games organizing committee, the Japanese government, and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government convened earlier in the day to discuss how they plan to move forward with the games.

According to the media outlet, the organizers agreed that the games had to proceed without overseas spectators over the health safety concerns amid the pandemic.

More Stories From Sports

