UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Olympics Organizers Ruling Out Games Behind Closed Doors

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 11:10 AM

Tokyo Olympics Organizers Ruling Out Games Behind Closed Doors

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Organizing Committee is not considering for now the option of holding the event without spectators, but if the audience is not allowed cancellation of the Games would probably be the only choice, president Yoshiro Mori said in an interview published on Wednesday.

The official gave an interview to the NHK broadcaster ahead of Thursday, the day the Summer Olympic Games were initially meant to start. In late March, the International Olympic Committee, together with the organizing committee of the Tokyo Games, announced that the event would be postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Games are now scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021.

"It is impossible to artificially reduce [the number of spectators].

If [we are to] conduct reductions, they must be justified by something, for example, the presence of only Japanese viewers," Mori said.

At the same time, the committee president said that the option of holding the Olympics without spectators was not currently being considered.

"If it happens to be the only choice [holding without spectators], then we have to think. In this case, the question of cancellation may arise," Mori added.

Commenting on the situation with the pandemic in Japan and across the world, the official said that the holding of the Games would be impossible if the epidemiological situation was the same as now, and the event depended largely on the development of COVID-19 vaccine and treatment.

Related Topics

World Tokyo Same Japan March May July August 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee Event From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

How Waqar Younis’ tips on late swing helped Soha ..

5 minutes ago

Lockdown Frustration Leads to Adoption of Alternat ..

18 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 22 July 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reassured on King Salman&#039;s ..

9 hours ago

ADEK issues private school re-opening guidelines

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.