Tokyo Olympics Organizers Say Cancellation Out of Question, Different Scenarios Discussed

The cancellation of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan due to the COVID-19 pandemic is out of question, Organizing Committee CEO Toshiro Muto said on Monday, adding that different scenarios will be studied

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The cancellation of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan due to the COVID-19 pandemic is out of question, Organizing Committee CEO Toshiro Muto said on Monday, adding that different scenarios will be studied.

"Full cancellation is absolutely out of question," Muto said at a press conference, aired by NHK broadcaster.

"No decision has been made so far, different scenarios will be studied," he added,