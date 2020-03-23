- Home
- Sports
- Miscellaneous
- Tokyo Olympics Organizers Say Cancellation Out of Question, Different Scenarios Discussed
Tokyo Olympics Organizers Say Cancellation Out Of Question, Different Scenarios Discussed
Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 11:58 AM
The cancellation of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan due to the COVID-19 pandemic is out of question, Organizing Committee CEO Toshiro Muto said on Monday, adding that different scenarios will be studied
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The cancellation of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan due to the COVID-19 pandemic is out of question, Organizing Committee CEO Toshiro Muto said on Monday, adding that different scenarios will be studied.
"Full cancellation is absolutely out of question," Muto said at a press conference, aired by NHK broadcaster.
"No decision has been made so far, different scenarios will be studied," he added,