Tokyo Olympics Organizers Say Cancellation Out Of Question, Different Scenarios Discussed

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 11:58 AM

Tokyo Olympics Organizers Say Cancellation Out of Question, Different Scenarios Discussed

The cancellation of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan due to the COVID-19 pandemic is out of question, Organizing Committee CEO Toshiro Muto said on Monday, adding that different scenarios will be studied

"Full cancellation is absolutely out of question," Muto said at a press conference, aired by NHK broadcaster.

"No decision has been made so far, different scenarios will be studied," he added,

Your Thoughts and Comments

