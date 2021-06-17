UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Olympics Organizers Set To Drop Plan To Sell Additional Tickets For Games - Reports

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 12:40 PM

Tokyo Olympics Organizers Set to Drop Plan to Sell Additional Tickets for Games - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) The organizing committee of the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo will give up the plan to arrange additional ticket sales, the Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday, citing an official with knowledge of the matter.

According to the report, the Japanese government is currently mulling limiting the number of spectators at the sporting event to 10,000 people, or no more than 50% of the occupancy of a facility.

The organizing committee, in turn, is considering holding a lottery among people who bought tickets to determine who can enter the venues, the Japanese news outlet added.

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo, initially scheduled for 2020, were postponed by a year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The Games are currently due to take place from July 23 to August 8. The event will be held without spectators from overseas, while the decision on domestic spectators is expected in June.

According to recent polls, the majority of Japanese do not support the authorities' plan to hold the Summer Games amid the pandemic.

More Stories From Sports

