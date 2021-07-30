UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Olympics Organizers Suspend Several Accreditations Over Anti-COVID Rules Breaches

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 10:50 AM

Tokyo Olympics Organizers Suspend Several Accreditations Over Anti-COVID Rules Breaches

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) The organizing committee of the Tokyo Olympic Games has suspended several accreditations due to violations of measures to combat COVID-19 at the sporting event, Masa Takaya, the committee's spokesman, said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the organizers reported 27 new cases of the coronavirus among people linked to the Games, including three athletes. The update has brought the total number of infections recorded since July 1 at the Olympics to 225.

If a person tests positive for COVID-19, they have to self-isolate, as ordered by the playbooks ” a set of measures aimed at ensuring safe and secure Olympic and Paralympic Games, Takaya told reporters, adding that those violating the rules have their accreditations suspended.

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo, initially scheduled to take place in 2020, were postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event opened on July 23 and is set to last until August 8 with stringent restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of the virus, including the ban on spectators on nearly all Olympic venues.

