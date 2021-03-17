UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 01:30 AM

Tokyo Olympics Organizers to Discuss Issue of Overseas Spectators Next Monday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The Tokyo Olympic Games Organizing Committee intends to hold a high-level meeting on March 22 to discuss the presence of overseas spectators during the sporting event, the Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday, citing an official familiar with the matter.

According to the source, the heads of the International Olympic Committee and four other bodies responsible for the Games' organization are most likely to ban foreign spectators from attending the Olympics amid the coronavirus pandemic. the news agency reported.

Last week, Kyodo reported, citing officials familiar with the matter, that the Japanese government decided to hold Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer without foreign spectators amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials told the news agency that Tokyo considered it impossible to host fans from abroad during the games as the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic was high.

Originally scheduled for 2020, the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo were postponed until 2021 due to the pandemic. They are currently planned to take place from July 23 to August 8.

