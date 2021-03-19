UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Olympics Organizers To Discuss Presence Of Foreign Spectators On Saturday - Reports

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 04:24 PM

Five organizers of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are expected to hold talks on Saturday to decide whether to allow foreign spectators to the summer games, the NHK public broadcaster reported on Friday, citing informed sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Five organizers of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are expected to hold talks on Saturday to decide whether to allow foreign spectators to the summer games, the NHK public broadcaster reported on Friday, citing informed sources.

According to Tokyo Olympics President Seiko Hashimoto, who was cited by the media outlet, the five parties � the International Olympic Committee, the International Paralympic Committee, the Tokyo Games organizing committee, the Japanese government, and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government � are expected to discuss how they plan to move forward with the games.

The last such meeting took place on March 3, during which the organizers agreed to set caps on spectator numbers by the end of April and to decide whether foreigners should be allowed into the stands.

The Tokyo Summer Olympics will begin on July 23, after it was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Japan has extended a state of emergency in the Tokyo area until March 21 to head off new virus mutations driving the infection rate upwards.

