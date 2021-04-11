UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Olympics Organizers to Secure 300 Hotel Rooms for COVID-Positive Athletes - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2021) The organizing committee of the 2021 Summer Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo is planning to reserve a hotel with about 300 rooms for athletes that will test positive for COVID-19, media reported, citing informed sources.

According to Kyodo news agency, the organizing committee is considering reserving an entire hotel building located a few miles away from the athletes' village in Tokyo. Athletes with minor or no symptoms of the coronavirus will be quarantined in hotel rooms for 10 days.

The initiative is expected to cost hundreds of millions of Yen.

The organizers of the Olympics also plan to prepare up to 30 special vehicles for transferring the COVID-positive athletes to the designated facility.

Originally scheduled for 2020, the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo were postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are currently planned to take place from July 23 to August 8. International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has reiterated that vaccination is not required for competing in the games.

