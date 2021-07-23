Tokyo Olympics Organizing Committee Says 19 More People, Linked to Games, Caught COVID-19

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) The Organizing Committee of the Tokyo Summer Olympics said on Friday that 19 more people linked to the games had been diagnosed with COVID-19, including three of them in the Olympic village.

According to the organizers, three athletes, three journalists, 10 members of the Olympic delegations and three contract holders have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The total number of people linked to the games, who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, has reached 110, including 56 Japanese citizens and 54 people from other countries.