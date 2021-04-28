Tokyo Olympics Participants Required to Pass At Least 2 COVID-19 Tests - Organizers

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) All participants in the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer will be required to pass two COVID-19 tests before departure and undergo daily testing for first three days after arrival, the organizers stated on Wednesday.

The new regulations are part of a set of COVID-19 measures agreed upon by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Tokyo 2020), the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, and the Government of Japan.

"All participants are required to take two COVID-19 tests before their flight to Japan. In principle, athletes and all those in close proximity with athletes will be tested daily to minimise the risk of undetected positive cases that could transmit the virus.

All other Games participants will be tested daily for three days after their arrival," the joint statement read.

The exact dates are to be set according to the schedules of the sporting events.

Additionally, all participants are advised to reduce contact with Japanese citizens and to closely follow their activity plans. Other restrictive measures include the ban on using public transportation and limited access to food venues.

"We are confident that compliance with these regulations will ensure the safety and security of athletes, Games officials and spectators, as well as the people of Tokyo, other host locations and Japan," the organizers said.

The Tokyo Olympics were scheduled for summer 2020, but had to be postponed for a year due to the pandemic. They will now take place from July 23 to August 8.