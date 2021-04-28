UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Olympics Participants Required To Pass At Least 2 COVID-19 Tests - Organizers

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 11:00 PM

Tokyo Olympics Participants Required to Pass At Least 2 COVID-19 Tests - Organizers

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) All participants in the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer will be required to pass two COVID-19 tests before departure and undergo daily testing for first three days after arrival, the organizers stated on Wednesday.

The new regulations are part of a set of COVID-19 measures agreed upon by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Tokyo 2020), the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, and the Government of Japan.

"All participants are required to take two COVID-19 tests before their flight to Japan. In principle, athletes and all those in close proximity with athletes will be tested daily to minimise the risk of undetected positive cases that could transmit the virus.

All other Games participants will be tested daily for three days after their arrival," the joint statement read.

The exact dates are to be set according to the schedules of the sporting events.

Additionally, all participants are advised to reduce contact with Japanese citizens and to closely follow their activity plans. Other restrictive measures include the ban on using public transportation and limited access to food venues.

"We are confident that compliance with these regulations will ensure the safety and security of athletes, Games officials and spectators, as well as the people of Tokyo, other host locations and Japan," the organizers said.

The Tokyo Olympics were scheduled for summer 2020, but had to be postponed for a year due to the pandemic. They will now take place from July 23 to August 8.

Related Topics

Tokyo Japan July August 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee All From Government

Recent Stories

FNC signs MoU with Colombian House of Representati ..

6 minutes ago

Bodour Al Qasimi shares Georgians crowning Tbilisi ..

6 minutes ago

‘1001 ‘1001 Titles’ explores dynamics of cre ..

21 minutes ago

ERC inaugurates majlis of Major General Omar Salem ..

21 minutes ago

Iran's Zarif, Iraq's Al-Kadhimi Discuss Baghdad Me ..

30 minutes ago

7 illegal transport stands sealed in Hyderabad

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.