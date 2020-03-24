UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Olympics Postponed: IOC

Zeeshan Mehtab 44 seconds ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 06:35 PM

Tokyo Olympics postponed: IOC

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been postponed to no later than the summer of 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced Tuesday

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been postponed to no later than the summer of 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced Tuesday.

The Games were scheduled for July 24-August 9, but after telephone discussions between IOC president Thomas Bach and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a joint decision was taken for the first postponement of an Olympics in peacetime.

