UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Olympics Should "definitely" Take Place, Even Without Fans, Says Japan's LDP Executive

Muhammad Rameez 25 seconds ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 03:07 PM

Tokyo Olympics should

Tokyo might host the Olympic Games behind closed doors should the COVID-19 pandemic not be contained by the summer of 2021, said an executive of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Tokyo might host the Olympic Games behind closed doors should the COVID-19 pandemic not be contained by the summer of 2021, said an executive of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

Japan's JIJI Press quoted the LDP executive, who is "close" to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, as saying that the games, which has been rescheduled for July 23-August 8, 2021, "should definitely take place, even without spectators." Tokyo 2020 organizing committee and the Tokyo metropolitan government last Thursday marked one year to go until the opening of the delayed Olympics with a subdued event at the Olympic stadium.

But Japan has witnessed a consistent nationwide surge in COVID-19 infections since the start of July, with 239 new confirmed cases reported in Tokyo on Sunday.

The Japanese capital has surpassed the 200 mark for the sixth straight day.

"It's impossible to completely eradicate the coronavirus and hold the Tokyo Games," a senior government official told JIJI. "We aim to manage the Olympics while coexisting with the coronavirus." The participants for the opening ceremony "may be limited to one representative from each country or region," the official added.

At the same time, many think Japan should cancel the Olympics. "The Olympics will be unable to take place," a veteran LDP politician predicted.

JIJI said that the cancellation of the Olympic Games could have a devastating impact on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's administration.

"If the Olympics and Paralympics are canceled, the administration would become a lame duck," a senior LDP member said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Tokyo Same Japan May July Sunday 2020 Olympics Event From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Imran Tahir says MS Dhoni welcomed him at camp in ..

1 minute ago

Dubai makes the impossible possible with Snow Run ..

6 minutes ago

Asian Beach Games postponed

18 minutes ago

Asad Umar appeals public to cooperate with govt on ..

26 minutes ago

11 arrested, narcotics,weapon seized:

26 seconds ago

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir visits ..

28 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.