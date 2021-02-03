Tokyo Olympics Sports Officials Must Wear Masks at All Times Except When Sleeping, Eating

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Members of International Federations (IF) and other sports officials at the Tokyo Olympics should wear face masks at "all times" during the games except when sleeping, eating or when they are able to keep social distance, organizers said on Wednesday.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee published a so-called Playbook for IF delegates, other IF staff and technical personnel, and accompanying guests, outlining their personal responsibilities in ensuring safe and successful games in Tokyo amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Wear a face mask at all times, except when eating and sleeping, or if you are outside and able to keep two metres [6.5 feet] apart from others," the organizers wrote in the playbook.

According to the playbook, officiating personnel at the Olympics are not recommended to use public transport in Tokyo unless given permission.

All sports officials must also take a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the departure time of their flight to Japan and be ready to present evidence of negative test results to immigration authorities. The playbook also calls on participants to be ready to take another test at the airport.

Moreover, organizers plan to publish separate playbooks for athletes and officials, media and broadcasters who plan to arrive in Tokyo during the summer games.

The Tokyo Games were scheduled to be held last summer, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the IOC to postpone the event for a year. A new date for the start of the Tokyo Olympics has been set for July 23, 2021.