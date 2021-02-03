UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Olympics Sports Officials Must Wear Masks At All Times Except When Sleeping, Eating

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 06:10 PM

Tokyo Olympics Sports Officials Must Wear Masks at All Times Except When Sleeping, Eating

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Members of International Federations (IF) and other sports officials at the Tokyo Olympics should wear face masks at "all times" during the games except when sleeping, eating or when they are able to keep social distance, organizers said on Wednesday.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee published a so-called Playbook for IF delegates, other IF staff and technical personnel, and accompanying guests,  outlining their personal responsibilities in ensuring safe and successful games in Tokyo amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Wear a face mask at all times, except when eating and sleeping, or if you are outside and able to keep two metres [6.5 feet] apart from others," the organizers wrote in the playbook.

According to the playbook, officiating personnel at the Olympics are not recommended to use public transport in Tokyo unless given permission.

All sports officials must also take a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the departure time of their flight to Japan and be ready to present evidence of negative test results to immigration authorities. The playbook also calls on participants to be ready to take another test at the airport.

Moreover, organizers plan to publish separate playbooks for athletes and officials, media and broadcasters who plan to arrive in Tokyo during the summer games.

The Tokyo Games were scheduled to be held last summer, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the IOC to postpone the event for a year. A new date for the start of the Tokyo Olympics has been set for July 23, 2021.

Related Topics

Sports Tokyo Japan July Olympics International Olympic Committee Media Event All From Airport

Recent Stories

President Khalifa renews country&#039;s commitment ..

9 seconds ago

Touristsâ€™ festivities reach climax at snow-clad ..

10 minutes ago

Aamir Khan leaves cell phoneâ€™ use to focus his p ..

11 minutes ago

Govt tables bill for 26th amendment in Constitutio ..

19 minutes ago

United States And Pakistan Cooperate To Increase P ..

19 minutes ago

PTCL supports Islamabad Traffic Police frontline o ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.