Tokyo Olympics Struggles For Youth Appeal Despite New Sports

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 01:01 PM

The Tokyo Olympics has added skateboarding, surfing and sport climbing to attract a younger demographic, but even a medal rush hasn't been enough to win over some Japanese youngsters

Tokyo (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The Tokyo Olympics has added skateboarding, surfing and sport climbing to attract a younger demographic, but even a medal rush hasn't been enough to win over some Japanese youngsters.

Skateboarding resumed Wednesday after Yuto Horigome, 22, won the sport's first ever gold for Japan and 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya became the nation's youngest Olympic champion with victory in the women's event.

And Japan once again struck gold, with Sakura Yosozumi taking the women's park top spot next to teammate Kokona Hiraki, 12, with silver.

But for Emiya Ajisaka and his classmates, watching Olympic sport on tv is not a priority.

"No one is really talking about the Olympics around me," the 13-year-old told AFP as he played football with friends at a park near some Tokyo 2020 venues.

"I'm more likely to be watching YouTube, hanging around with my friends and playing video games," he said, adding that he only plans to watch Olympic soccer matches on TV.

"The World Cup was much more fun, wasn't it?" he said to his friends, who nodded in agreement.

Long before Japan began to rack up medals including a surfing silver and bronze, opinion polls showed younger generations were less interested in the Olympics.

Around 63 percent of respondents in their 20s said they were "somewhat or very" interested in the Games, compared with around 85 percent of those in their 60s, according to a 2019 survey by the research unit of public broadcaster NHK.

"I don't dislike the Olympics, but for me, the Olympics isn't that high in my priorities, and I don't feel so compelled to watch it live," Ryo Kawasaki, a 24-year-old web engineer, said at a bouldering gym in Tokyo.

"If I have days off, I look for places for a trip and a hot spring or go out to watch movies. And then If I have extra time, I might take a look at the Olympics."Munehiko Harada, president of Osaka University of Health and Sport Science, thinks the coronavirus pandemic is "one factor behind the low interest among young people."It forced the historic one-year postponement of the event, and means that most competitions are being held without spectators -- wiping out young people's chances of watching their favourite sport live.

