UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Olympics Water Polo Test Postponed Over Virus: Organisers

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 03:40 PM

Tokyo Olympics water polo test postponed over virus: organisers

Tokyo, April 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :A Tokyo Olympics water polo test event has been postponed, organisers said Tuesday, following reports it had been called off because sport officials cannot enter Japan due to virus restrictions.

Test events function as dress rehearsals for each sport, and the two-day water polo test was supposed to open on Saturday but will now be held in May or June, Tokyo 2020 organisers said.

A series of qualifiers and tests for the virus-delayed Tokyo Games -- due to open on July 23 -- have been cancelled or postponed because of Covid-19 border rules.

Tokyo 2020 said in consultation with others, including the International Swimming Federation (FINA), a decision had been taken to postpone the event.

"In order to ensure the best level of preparations for these test events and for the Tokyo 2020 Games, considering the schedule of each stakeholder under the current global Covid-19 conditions, it was felt that postponing the events was necessary," Tokyo 2020 said.

Local media earlier reported that the event had been cancelled because of Japan's strict travel regulations -- which bar virtually all foreign nationals from entering the country.

The reports said time-keepers and record-keepers who were due to travel to Japan could not take part in the event.

Test events for the Games resumed last weekend for the first time since the pandemic began, with a wheelchair rugby event held at Tokyo's Yoyogi National Stadium.

But there are doubts over whether the remaining 17 test events can be held as scheduled.

Last week, FINA said it was considering moving its Olympic qualifiers from Japan.

Those events include the Diving World Cup scheduled for this month and the Artistic Swimming qualifier scheduled for May.

FINA's competition Calendar already lists both events, along with the May 29-30 Olympic marathon swim qualifier in Japan's Fukuoka, as cancelled.

But the two events were still listed on an updated test event calendar provided by Tokyo 2020 on Tuesday.

FINA reportedly told member nations last week that it had received "worrying" information about the organiser's proposed virus countermeasures.

On Monday, the Japan Triathlon Union also announced that a triathlon World Cup event due to be held in Osaka in May has been cancelled because of virus restrictions.

The competition was not an Olympic test event but helps decide which athletes will qualify for the Games, and was meant to feature 130 triathletes from 30 different countries.

Related Topics

World Polo Water Marathon Fukuoka Osaka Tokyo Japan May June July Border 2020 Olympics Media Event All From Best

Recent Stories

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Virtual Open ..

31 minutes ago

Pakistan expresses solidarity with Jordan

32 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,988 new COVID-19 cases, 2,138 reco ..

32 minutes ago

UAE Chambers Chairman, Ambassador of Greece discus ..

47 minutes ago

Pakistan U19 team to leave for Bangladesh on 17 Ap ..

1 hour ago

GEFCO UAE and DP World, UAE Region partner for car ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.