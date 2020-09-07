UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Olympics Will Go Ahead 'with Or Without Covid' - IOC's Coates

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 08:50 AM

Tokyo Olympics will go ahead 'with or without Covid' - IOC's Coates

Sydney, Sept 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Tokyo's postponed Olympics will go ahead next year regardless of the coronavirus pandemic, IOC vice president John Coates told AFP, calling them the "Games that conquered Covid".

The Olympics have never been cancelled outside of the world wars, and Coates, speaking in a phone interview, was adamant that the Tokyo Games will start on their revised date.

"It will take place with or without Covid. The Games will start on July 23 next year," said Coates, who heads the International Olympic Committee's Coordination Commission for the Tokyo Games.

