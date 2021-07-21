UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Organizing Committee Reports 10 New COVID Cases In Olympic Village

Zeeshan Mehtab 8 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 07:50 AM

Tokyo Organizing Committee Reports 10 New COVID Cases in Olympic Village

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Another 10 people involved in the Summer Olympics in Japan, including an athlete, have tested positive for the coronavirus, the organizing committee announced on Wednesday.

The update has brought the total number of those infected since July 1 to 81, with the cases detected among athletes residing in the Olympic village, members of foreign delegations and personnel.

Additionally, the coronavirus has been detected in four athletes and accompanying personnel from training camps located outside Tokyo, the organizers added.

