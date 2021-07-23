UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Records 1,359 New COVID-19 Cases As Olympics Games Kick Off - Reports

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) Tokyo metropolitan government recorded 1,359 daily coronavirus cases on Friday, the Japanese Kyodo news reported, amid public concern about surging infections in the capital city where the opening ceremony of the Olympics Games will be held later in the day.

The hosting city is currently under the fourth state of emergency declared on July 12 due to a steady rise in positive COVID-19 cases in previous weeks. The state of emergency will be in place until August 22, covering the entire duration of the Olympic Games.

The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics is slated to be held on Friday evening, with a maximum of 950 guests expected to attend the event.

As part of its COVID-19 measures, the Olympics committee had banned spectators from most of the events during the global events.

Presently, the total number of COVID-19 cases directly linked to the Games stood at 106 on Friday, with 11 of them being athletes.

The Tokyo Olympics, originally scheduled to take place in 2020, was postponed for a year due to the outbreak of the pandemic. The event is set to take place from July 23 to August 8, with harsh restrictions put in place to ensure safety.

The Olympic Games will gather an estimated 19,000 athletes and 41,000 accompanying persons. Spectators not exceeding 50% of available seats and 10,000 people per stadium will only be allowed in the prefectures of Fukushima, Ibaraki, Miyagi, and Shizuoka.

