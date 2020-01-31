UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Refutes Rumors About Possible Cancellation Of 2020 Summer Olympics Over Coronavirus

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 05:14 PM

Tokyo Refutes Rumors About Possible Cancellation of 2020 Summer Olympics Over Coronavirus

The possibility to cancel the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo over the coronavirus outbreak has never been discussed, the organizers of the upcoming international multi-sport event told Associated Press on Friday, refuting rumors

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The possibility to cancel the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo over the coronavirus outbreak has never been discussed, the organizers of the upcoming international multi-sport event told Associated Press on Friday, refuting rumors.

The 2020 Summer Olympics are scheduled to run from July 24 to August 9.

"We have never discussed cancelling the games ...

Tokyo 2020 will continue to collaborate with the IOC [International Olympic Committee] and relevant organizations and will review any countermeasures that may be necessary," the organizers said.

The new deadly strain of coronavirus was first detected in December in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has since spread to 19 other countries, including Japan. The epidemic has already left 213 people dead and over 9,800 infected in China.

Related Topics

Dead China Wuhan Tokyo Japan May July August December 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee Event From

Recent Stories

Dr. Qasim Ali Khan (PMS BS-18) Deputy Secretary Ch ..

10 minutes ago

Rupee loses 1 paisa against dollar in interbank

10 minutes ago

Senior banker joins Apna Microfinance Bank Limited ..

10 minutes ago

PIA loss dips by Rs 18 billion during last three y ..

8 minutes ago

Israel Tests Rocket Propulsion System for 2nd Time ..

8 minutes ago

Putin Discusses Coronavirus Threat With Russian Se ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.