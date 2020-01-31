Tokyo Refutes Rumors About Possible Cancellation of 2020 Summer Olympics Over Coronavirus

The possibility to cancel the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo over the coronavirus outbreak has never been discussed, the organizers of the upcoming international multi-sport event told Associated Press on Friday, refuting rumors

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The possibility to cancel the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo over the coronavirus outbreak has never been discussed, the organizers of the upcoming international multi-sport event told Associated Press on Friday, refuting rumors.

The 2020 Summer Olympics are scheduled to run from July 24 to August 9.

"We have never discussed cancelling the games ...

Tokyo 2020 will continue to collaborate with the IOC [International Olympic Committee] and relevant organizations and will review any countermeasures that may be necessary," the organizers said.

The new deadly strain of coronavirus was first detected in December in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has since spread to 19 other countries, including Japan. The epidemic has already left 213 people dead and over 9,800 infected in China.