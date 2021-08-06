Tokyo Registers 29 New COVID-19 Cases at Olympics Within 24 Hours - Organizing Committee

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Tokyo has logged 29 new COVID-19 cases at the Olympic Games within the past 24 hours, the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee said on Friday.

Among those who tested positive on August 6 were athletes, personnel, volunteers, contractors and employees, as well as media representatives.

Since the beginning of June, a total of 387 COVID-19 cases at the Tokyo Olympics have been identified, including 251 Japanese citizens and 136 foreigners.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are running from July 23 till August 8. The Olympics was initially scheduled to take place in 2020 but was postponed for one year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.