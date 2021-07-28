Tokyo Registers Record 3,000 Plus New COVID-19 Cases During Olympic - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The Tokyo metropolitan government recorded 3,177 daily coronavirus cases, the Japanese Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday, amid public concern over surging infections in the capital during the Olympics Games.

The hosting city is currently under its fourth state of emergency declared on July 12 due to a steady rise in positive COVID-19 cases in previous weeks.

The state of emergency will be in effect until August 22, covering the entire duration of the Olympic Games.

As part of its COVID-19 measures, the Olympics committee has banned spectators from most of the events.

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo were initially scheduled for 2020 but were postponed in the spring of last year due to the pandemic. The Games opened on Friday and will be held until August 8.

One day after the start of the Games, at least a dozen foreign athletes in Japan have tested positive for COVID-19.