Tokyo Says Trump Condoned 'Wise' Decision To Postpone Summer Olympics In Call With Abe

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 01:55 PM

Tokyo Says Trump Condoned 'Wise' Decision to Postpone Summer Olympics in Call With Abe

US President Donald Trump expressed his support for the decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympic Games to 2021 in a telephone conversation with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Wednesday, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump expressed his support for the decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympic Games to 2021 in a telephone conversation with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Wednesday, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said.

On Tuesday, the International Olympic Committee came to an agreement with Japan to put the Games off by one year as the coronavirus pandemic continues to grip the world and restrict global travel.

"President Trump repeatedly said the postponement was a very wise and great decision, and he expressed support for the prime minister's stance," Suga said at a news briefing in Tokyo, as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

The two leaders also agreed to cooperate on their coronavirus response and vaccine development, Suga added.

The Tokyo Olympics are the first to be postponed in modern history. Previously, the Games of 1916, 1940 and 1944 were canceled outright due to the World Wars underway at the time. The 1974 Munich Olympics were stopped due to a hostage crisis and massacre but were later restarted.

