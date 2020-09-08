UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Close Higher After European Markets Rally

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo stocks close higher after European markets rally

Tokyo, Sept 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday as rallies in major European markets prompted investors to buy back following two days of declines.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.80 percent, or 184.18 points, to 23,274.13, while the broader Topix index gained 0.69 percent, or 11.15 points, to close at 1,620.89.

