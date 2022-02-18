UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks End Lower

Muhammad Rameez Published February 18, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks ended lower Friday as concerns over Ukraine gripped investors despite Washington's announcement that Secretary of State Antony Blinken has accepted an invitation to meet his Russian counterpart.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.41 percent, or 110.80 points, to 27,122.07 while the broader Topix index lost 0.36 percent, or 6.93 points, to 1,924.31.

