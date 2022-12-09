Tokyo stocks open higher after US bounce

Tokyo, Dec 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday as investors took heart from Wall Street rallies that shrugged off recent market weakness.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.47 percent, or 130.77 points, at 27,705.20 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.55 percent, or 10.66 points, at 1,952.16.

US stocks climbed higher overnight as tech shares rallied and the S&P 500 snapped a five-day losing streak, with equities seeking to recover from a slump thus far in December, a typically strong month for trading.

The Dollar fetched 136.78 Yen in early Asian trade, against 136.61 yen in New York late Thursday.

"Japanese trading is likely to be purchase-led following rallies in US shares," Mizuho Securities said in a note.

Global markets have been buffeted this week by recession worries and fears that the US Federal Reserve will maintain its aggressive policies to counter surging inflation.

But the bounce back could be short-lived as "a wait-and-see attitude will likely grow" ahead of Friday's US wholesale price data, a precursor to next week's anticipated reading on US consumer costs, Mizuho added.

In Tokyo, some tech-related shares were higher, with Sony Group climbing 1.27 percent at 10,800 yen, Panasonic up 1.02 percent at 1,238.5 yen, and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest rising 2.36 percent to 9,560 yen.

Toyota gained 0.83 percent to 1,954.5 yen and SoftBank Group was up 1.12 percent at 6,163 yen.

Takeda Pharmaceutical was up 1.24 percent at 4,069 yen after the drugmaker said its dengue vaccine had been approved in the European Union.