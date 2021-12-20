Tokyo stocks open lower

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday after falls on Wall Street as investors remained cautious over virus fears and the Fed's decision to accelerate its withdrawal of pandemic stimulus.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.68 percent or 194.08 points at 28,351.60 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.79 points or 15.64 points to 1,968.83.