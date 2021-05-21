Tokyo to Host Summer Olympics Even in Event of State of Emergency- Coordination Commission

Tokyo will host the Summer Olympic Games, scheduled for July 23- August 8, even if a state of emergency is declared in the Japanese capital, Coordination Commission Chairman John Coates assured on Friday

MOSCO W (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Tokyo will host the Summer Olympic Games, scheduled for July 23- August 8, even if a state of emergency is declared in the Japanese capital, Coordination Commission Chairman John Coates assured on Friday.

"We have successfully seen five sports tested [holding test tournaments] during the state of emergency.

All of the plans we have in place to protect the safety and security of the athletes and the people of Japan are based around the worst possible circumstances, so the answer is absolutely yes," Coates told reporters.

All those participating in the Olympics will be tested for COVID-19 regularly, regardless of whether they were vaccinated or not, Coates added.