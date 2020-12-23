Tokyo to Tone Down Olympic Ceremonies to Reflect Pandemic Experience

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The Tokyo Organizing Committee said Wednesday it would redesign the traditionally lavish opening and closing ceremonies of the Olympic Games in the spirit of the pandemic.

"The ceremonies will still be a great celebration to be enjoyed by the athletes and watching world but will likely take a simpler and more restrained approach designed to reflect the overall simplification of the Games and the potential need to still consider COVID-19 countermeasures," it said.

A new team has been tasked with revising show programs in the limited time available, a press release read.

It will be led by television ad designer Hiroshi Sasaki, who will replace renowned Japanese actor Mansai Nomura.

"With Mr. Sasaki's support, we will stage Opening and Closing Ceremonies that will be remembered for many years to come as symbols of the unity and symbiosis of humankind in its overcoming of the COVID-19 pandemic," the committee said.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics were pushed back by a year to summer 2021 after the World health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic in March.