UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo To Tone Down Olympic Ceremonies To Reflect Pandemic Experience

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 06:01 PM

Tokyo to Tone Down Olympic Ceremonies to Reflect Pandemic Experience

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The Tokyo Organizing Committee said Wednesday it would redesign the traditionally lavish opening and closing ceremonies of the Olympic Games in the spirit of the pandemic.

"The ceremonies will still be a great celebration to be enjoyed by the athletes and watching world but will likely take a simpler and more restrained approach designed to reflect the overall simplification of the Games and the potential need to still consider COVID-19 countermeasures," it said.

A new team has been tasked with revising show programs in the limited time available, a press release read.

It will be led by television ad designer Hiroshi Sasaki, who will replace renowned Japanese actor Mansai Nomura.

"With Mr. Sasaki's support, we will stage Opening and Closing Ceremonies that will be remembered for many years to come as symbols of the unity and symbiosis of humankind in its overcoming of the COVID-19 pandemic," the committee said.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics were pushed back by a year to summer 2021 after the World health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic in March

Related Topics

World Tokyo March 2020 Olympics TV Unity Foods Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Senate election: Govt moves reference in SC to see ..

7 minutes ago

Naval Chief Heads Command & Staff Conference At Na ..

13 minutes ago

GHQ of Armed Forces celebrates graduation of 14th ..

21 minutes ago

Amjad Sabriâ€™s daughter makes heart-wrenching bir ..

23 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo transports first batch of Pfizer ..

35 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler organises Sharjah Museums Authority

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.