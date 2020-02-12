UrduPoint.com
Tom Banton Is Excited To Come To Pakistan To Play PSL 2020

Wed 12th February 2020 | 04:29 PM

Tom Banton is excited to come to Pakistan to play PSL 2020

Tom Banton tweeted about his visit, showing love to play in Pakistan and to enjoy traditional food.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12, 2020) Tom Banton—a South African born English Cricketer, has also announced to visit to Pakistan, saying that he is on his way to Pakistan on steps of Daren Sammy.

Taking to Twitter, Tom Banton who has written his message in urdu: “Asslamo Alaikum Pakistan---Karachi Walun Daren Sammy kay bad me bhe Karachi Anewala hun.

Ab jaldi se bataen k Karachi ki mashhour aur sab se ashi biryani, nihari aur Haleem kahan se milay gi,” (Asslamo Alaikum Pakistan—I am coming to Karachi after Daren Sammy my dear Karachi people. Just tell me immediately that from where I can get good biryani, nihari and Haleem?,”.

Tom Banton is also playing for Peshawar Zalmi like Daren Sammy who is skipper of the team. On his arrival at the airport, Sammy was seen smiling.

