Tom Curry back in England squad for tour of Japan and New Zealand

Twickenham, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Tom Curry has been named in England's squad for their tour of Japan and New Zealand despite an injury-wrecked season, with seven players from Premiership champions Northampton also included.

The Sale flanker is part of a 36-strong group that departs Britain on Wednesday despite playing just 34 minutes since last year's World Cup.

The 25-year-old back-row recovered from a hip injury he described as a "car crash" in time to make a brief appearance in Sale's Premiership play-off semi-final defeat by Bath on June 1.

Northampton, who defeated Bath 25-21 in a thrilling Premiership final at Twickenham on Saturday, have a strong showing in the squad.

The Saints' contingent includes uncapped wing Ollie Sleightholme, the leading try-scorer in the Premiership this season, with Saracens hooker Jamie George retained as captain.

Steve Borthwick's men will face a Japan side coached by former England boss Eddie Jones in Tokyo on June 22 before they face the All Blacks in two Tests, in Dunedin and Auckland, on July 6 and 13.

"The National Stadium in Tokyo is an incredible venue for Test match rugby, and we will need to be at our very best against a Japanese team who will want to play fast," England coach Borthwick said on Monday.

"New Zealand's home record is well documented, and we face a team who came within one point of winning a World Cup.

"Historically it is not a place England have had much success, but we are determined to change that. The players know that they will need to be mentally strong and tactically smart if we are to get the result we want."

England squad

Backs: Joe Carpenter, Fraser Dingwall, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Tommy Freeman, George Furbank, Ollie Lawrence, Alex Mitchell, Luke Northmore, Harry Randall, Tom Roebuck, Henry Slade, Ollie Sleightholme, Fin Smith, Marcus Smith, Ben Spencer, Freddie Steward

Forwards: Fin Baxter, Dan Cole, Alex Coles, Chandler Cunningham-South, Ben Curry, Tom Curry, Theo Dan, Alex Dombrandt, Ben Earl, Charlie Ewels, Jamie George (capt), Joe Heyes, Maro Itoje, Joe Marler, George Martin, Gabriel Oghre, Bevan Rodd, Ethan Roots, Will Stuart, Sam Underhill

Coach: Steve Borthwick (ENG)